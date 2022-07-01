Tata Motors’ June sales at 79,606 units

Mumbai-headquartered auto major Tata Motors has announced its sales figures for June 2022 at 79,606 domestic, a 82 per cent growth YoY.

The company sold 45,197 units in the passenger vehicle segment, a 87 per cent growth compared to 24,110 units sold in June 2021. For the commercial vehicle segment it sold 37,265 units including exports, reflecting a 69 per cent increase in the numbers as compared to June 2021. CV exports stood at 2,856 units against 22,100 in June last year.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “The M&HCV and I&LCV segments grew by 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same quarter (Q1) last year on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining, and growth in agriculture and e-commerce. SCV demand from last-mile distribution has remained robust backed by continued consumer spending. CV Passenger saw a strong recovery, with a 57% increase over Q4 FY22, due to the opening of schools and replacement of staff buses.”

It is interesting to note that the carmaker sold 3,507 units of electric vehicles in the PV segment compared to 658 units sold last year. The OEM has had a success in the Indian electric passenger vehicle with the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max – and has plans to take the lead in the CV segment starting with the Tata Ace EV.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “Electric vehicle sales attained new heights with quarterly sales of 9,283 in Q1 FY23 and highest-ever monthly sales of 3,507 units in June 2022. Nexon EV Max launched in May 2022, has witnessed strong demand. Going forward, we expect the supply side, including that of critical electronic components to progressively improve. We will continue to keep a close watch on the evolving demand and supply situation and take appropriate actions.”