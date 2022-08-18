Tata Motors bags order to supply 921 e-buses to BMTC

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has won an order to supply 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years.

G Sathyavathi, IAS, MD, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport.”

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, Convergence Energy Services (CESL) said, “We are extremely pleased that BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. This is a yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the government of Karnataka and BMTC for their commitment and to Tata Motors for their collaboration.”

Rohit Srivastava, VP – Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of developing smart, modern and energy efficient passenger commercial vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”

In the last 30 days alone, Tata Motors has received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively. The OEM says its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.