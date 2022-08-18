Switch unveils EiV 22 India’s electric double-decker bus, to supply 200 units to BEST for Mumbai

Switch Mobility, the electric bus and light commercial vehicle company of Ashok Leyland has unveiled what is said to be India’s first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus – Switch EiV 22. The e-bus is designed, developed and manufactured in India utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience.

According to the OEM, the Switch EiV 22 is a significant achievement in terms of packaging, making it the world’s first – standard floor, air-conditioned, electric double-decker with a wider door on the rear overhang and a rear staircase. The e-bus has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers a higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “There is a need to transform the country’s transport system from a long-term perspective. With a focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. The government’s vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.”

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman – Hinduja Group of Companies (India) said, “The Group has a clear vision to support economies in delivering their net zero objectives through renewable energy, finance and zero-emission transportation. We are confident that our new zero-emission double-decker bus will deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment for India and the globe.”

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility said, “Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double-decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy. With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and UK and with over 100 Switch electric double decker’s in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life, but also reinforces our commitment to create this form factor for India and the globe.”

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility India and COO, Switch Mobility said, “We are pleased to unveil the Switch EiV 22, India’s first and unique electric double-decker. We have strived to meet multiple challenges to fulfil new-age customer requirements, while retaining the iconic double-decker lineage. The Switch EiV 22 is designed and developed to meet Indian conditions, while at the same time provide superior customer comfort and delight.”

Each e-bus can cut down fuel consumption of 1.3 lakh litre of diesel per annum

The Switch electric double-decker can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18% increase in kerb weight. The e-bus uses a 650 V system – the same platform as Switch EiV 12, launched in June 2022, which is also common with Switch e1.

The e-double decker bus will feature wide front- and rear-doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards. The AC offers effective cooling in India’s hot climatic conditions, while the optimised seating for 65 passengers is the maximum number of seats to be offered in the given footprint. Each seat has a lightweight cushion and the interiors come with car-like comfort for passenger convenience.

Powering Switch EiV 22 is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher-density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double decker to have a range up to 250km for intra-city applications.

The OEM has already secured an order to supply 200 electric double-decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double-decker segment, across key regions in the country.