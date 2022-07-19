Suzuki, Daihatsu, Toyota, and CJPT to launch electric LCVs

Suzuki Motor, Daihatsu Motor, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) have agreed to work together to introduce electric mini-commercial vans in FY2023 to achieve carbon neutrality.

The mini-commercial vehicles cover areas accessible only to them because of their small size and are important in supporting last-mile logistics. They have become widespread accounting for about 60 per cent of the total commercial vehicle fleet, making them a type of vehicle capable of contributing significantly to the achievement of carbon neutrality if electrification advances.

However, a major issue in promoting the electrification of mini-commercial vehicles is the increasing burden on society as a whole, including the higher vehicle costs associated with electrification, the costs related to charging infrastructure, and the charging time.

As per the understanding, CJPT will participate in the planning, while Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will jointly develop a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu’s know-how in manufacturing mini vehicles with Toyota’s electrification technology.

The mini-commercial van BEV developed by these four companies will be used by partners in social implementation projects in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo.

The partners will continue to promote efforts to practically achieve carbon neutrality through the provision of sustainable means of transportation.