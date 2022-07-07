Sonalika sells 39,274 tractors in Q1 FY2023, record sales for the quarter

Sonalika Tractors, a leading tractor manufacturer and exporter in India has reported its best-ever Q1 sales performance by selling 39,274 tractors for the first quarter of FY2023, a growth of 18 per cent YoY.

The company says with this performance, it is now accelerating its journey in the on-going financial year and has cemented its position for upcoming seasons ahead.

Sonalia Tractors states that despite unprecedented heat wave affecting crop production across the country, the MSP uptick from government side has facilitated healthy rural cash flow, thereby driving tractor overall demand in Q1 FY’23. As monsoon continues expand base across the country, it aims to remain at the forefront to support farmers win their everyday farming challenges.

Raman Mittal, Joint MD, International Tractors said, “Delivering on farmer’s expectations month after month empowers us to set new benchmarks both in terms of product as well as performance. Achieving our highest ever Q1 overall sales of 39,274 units with 18% growth is a testament that we understand farmers and their regional market requirements well, which subsequently boils down to reinforced farmer trust in brand Sonalika. Strategically supported by our unique approach of customising our tractor portfolio, I am optimistic that we have set our FY’23 course in right direction for upcoming seasons later during the year. Sonalika Tractors will continue to address regional farmer requirements to ensure high productivity and income for their buoyant future.”