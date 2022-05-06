Sonalika records 43.5% domestic growth in April 2022

Sonalika Tractors has recorded its highest-ever April month overall tractor sales of 12,328 units, an increase of 43.5% over last year.

Succeeding its performance clocked in FY ’22 both in tractor sales and production, Sonalika Tractors has recorded its highest-ever April month overall tractor sales of 12,328 units. This is powered by April’s best domestic sales of 10,217 tractors, an increase of 43.5% over the 7,122 domestic tractor sales recorded on April 21.

With this, the company has beaten industry growth of est. 41% even at such high growth levels and prepared a strong platform to achieve the extraordinary yet again during the new financial year.

Sonalika follows a unique approach of developing customised tractors that address needs of farmers – be it related to farming or haulage. The company has doubled its exports in the last two years. The company continues to receive a good response for its heavy-duty range as it has been clocking over 1 lakh annual tractor sales every year over the past half a decade.

Entering FY ’23, Sonalika is fully prepared with new product launches lined up during the year and ensures superior services to its customers worldwide.

Sharing his thoughts about the superior performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Sonalika Tractors, said “It is invigorating to start the Q1 FY ’23 with highest-ever April month overall sales of 12,328 tractors with best April domestic sales. With a staggering 43.5% growth in the domestic market, we have surpassed industry growth of est. 41% even at such high growth levels and this has certainly set the course for us this year.”

“I am thankful to our customers for this incremental trust level in our technologically advanced and customized tractors and our channel partners who remain committed with us to deliver better than the best across the world.”

He added, “Year after year, we have commanded the position of No1 tractor export brand from India and have doubled our export volumes in just two years. While overpowering challenges throughout FY ’22, we continued to build up strong momentum and ensured to carry the same forward for a splendid performance in FY ’23. With prevailing positive sentiments, bumper wheat harvest and likely normal monsoon, the market demand has gradually picked up momentum.”

“Sonalika will leave no stone unturned in addressing farmers’ crop and geography-specific needs and speed up farm mechanisation for a prosperous future. Gearing up for FY ’23, we will continue to follow our product offensive strategy that includes innovative new tractors as well as advanced technology upgrades”.