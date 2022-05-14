Solaris to supply mild-hybrid buses to Montenegro

The chief seaport of Montenegro, Port of Bar has selected Solaris in a public tender as the supplier of one Urbino 12 mild hybrid bus. This marks the 33rd market on the list of countries where Solaris is present. The delivery of this low-emission bus is scheduled for December 2022.

The beginning of May saw the conclusion of a contract with a new client for Solaris – Port of Bar, the institution in charge of the chief seaport in Montenegro. The contract consists of the supply of a low-emission Urbino 12 mild hybrid bus which will be used primarily for the transport of staff and guests of the port.

This collaboration has opened the door for the manufacturer to its 33rd market where Solaris buses support public transport. The purchase is co-financed by the EU as part of the project SuMo (Sustainable Mobility in the Port Cities of the Southern Adriatic Area) – program Interreg IPA CBC Italy-Albania-Montenegro.

Mild hybrid-type vehicles operate in principle similar to hybrid buses, so they offer environmental and economic benefits while ensuring much bigger flexibility. The system utilised in the Urbino mild hybrid is based on an internal combustion engine supported by an “electric machine” that operates as a power generator.

This takes the strain off the combustion engine, which results in fuel savings and lowers exhaust emissions. The mild-hybrid solution takes advantage of energy recovery technology, and recuperates and stores energy during braking. The recuperated energy is kept in a storage unit and is then used when the engine is under strain, such as during acceleration.

At that moment, the machine acts as an electric motor. As a result, mild hybrids release fewer pollutants and are more environmentally friendly.

The Urbino 12 mild hybrid has been on sale since 2020 and is a popular model from Solaris. So far, the bus manufacturer has secured orders for nearly 70 units of this vehicle type. The contracts include, among others, one for 16 Urbino mild hybrids going to Hanau (Germany), one for 29 buses to be delivered to Poland, and one for four vehicles going to Vienna (Austria).