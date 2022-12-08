Shenu Agarwal takes over as MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers has appointed Shenu Agarwal has been appointed as MD and CEO of the company with immediate effect.

Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company toward achieving its vision to be among the top 10 commercial vehicle players globally. He joins Ashok Leyland from Escorts Kubota, where he was President.

He was Chief Executive for Agribusiness for more than 7 years and associated closely with the transformation of Escorts into a leadership position by ushering in contemporary global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Shenu has a proven track record as a leader from a business conglomerate and is an allrounder having worked in different capacities in many disciplines. Our focus on reliability, ambition to achieve global scale, and our constant pursuit of enhancing stakeholder value at Ashok Leyland all will get further strengthened with Shenu at the helm. I am optimistic that the company will carve new niches in the mobility sector soon under his stewardship and I wish him the very best for the future.”

Shenu Agarwal said, “I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve in an accelerated manner Ashok Leyland’s Vision to be among the Top 10 CV manufacturers globally.”