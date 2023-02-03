SDLG India showcases, electric loader, hydraulic excavator and wheel loader at Bauma 2023

SDLG India, a Member of the Volvo Group, showcased two new products at the ongoing Bauma CONEXPO 2023 at India Expo Centre.

The company displayed the E6135Fi Hydraulic Excavator and L933H Wheel Loader, which are configured and manufactured keeping India-centric work conditions and customer needs in mind.

The E6135i Excavator is a 13-tonne machine designed and built for heavy lifting, featuring a powerful four-cylinder DDE engine coupled with an energy-saving, load-sensing hydraulic system that delivers best-in-class performance. It is ideally suited for a variety of urban and rural applications.

The L933H Wheel Loader is a feature-packed machine widely preferred at construction sites and aggregate plants, and for bulk material operations. Powered by an advanced CEV-IV engine and fully-hydraulic load-sensing steering system assuring remarkable flexibility and ease of operations, the engine is fitted with a diagnostic interface that, along with state-of-art instrument panel system, which provides smart checks and controls at every stage of operation.

Apart from the regular machines, the company also showcased the SDLG Electric Wheel Loader L956HEV for the Indian market. It comes powered with shock absorption technology, prolonging the life of lithium-ion batteries even is the most-harsh applications.

Surat Mehta, Head of SDLG Business in India, said, “SDLG Growth Machines have captivated customers across India in the quarrying, mining, roads, railway siding, and port segments. They are ecstatic about the profitability they can extract from SDLG machines, as well as their ease of adaptability to a wide range of applications.”

The company says there is a noticeable shift in procurement of equipment, especially in road and retail segments. Customers are now looking at comprehensive packages to improve overall efficiency in their day-to-day operations and generate additional value for their businesses. It offers solutions to complement sustainable road construction and infrastructure projects, which include structured packages like a range of repair and maintenance agreement, financial services, and operator training services at site.

During this four-day exhibition, SDLG India and SDLG Financial Services (Brand processed by Volvo Financial Services (India) Pvt Ltd) will jointly offer business growth solutions through on-spot credit approvals and attractive loan and lease solutions.