Sany Bharat launches 22 products at EXCON

Sany, the manufacturer and supplier of construction machinery, launches 22 new products at EXCON. These 22 new launches are designed for Indian customers and applications. All of them were showcased at the event, which consisted of equipment manufacturers, customers, financiers, and policymakers.

The new products launched include cranes, piling rigs, excavators, ripper arms, pile breakers, drill attachments, motor graders, mining trucks, milling machines, forklifts, and reach stackers amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion Deepak Garg, Managing Director of Sany and South Asia said, “We were eagerly waiting for this event to unfold for the last two years. This edition is special as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of our presence in India. To celebrate this occasion, we are launching 22 new products over the next few days. We are grateful for the trust our customers have shown in us over the past 20 years which has resulted in us gaining the top position in most of the products that we offer.”

He further said, “We have launched several products in the previous editions of EXCON. The response has been quite reassuring, we expect the same or rather a phenomenal response this year. Since our product quality and supremacy are unbeatable in the market today, we foresee a record number of bookings in this event and later as well.”

He said that, with a steep hike in diesel prices, the demand for cheaper biofuel and base oil is rising. Biodiesel can replace fossil fuel as a “clean energy source”. Secondly, the government of India notified that unblended biodiesel shall attract an additional surcharge of Rs 2/- litre from 1st Oct 22. Keeping the above developments, Sany has worked with various engine manufacturers on biodiesel and declares that its machines are capable of B5 biodiesel.