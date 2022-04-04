Renault drive deeper into villages with 300 booking centres

Aiming at widening its reach in the rural areas, French carmaker Renault has announced opening of 300 booking centres across India in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India (CSC-SPV).

Through this initiative, Renault India and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book their favourite Renault car within their locality with ease and convenience.

The customers can book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest booking centre, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality. The CSC’s nationwide network and digital services will further strengthen Renault India’s reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country, said a Renault India release.

The booking centres will also serve as a customer information centre, providing all information related to the product, its features, price range, finance schemes and offers applicable at that point in time. To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, these booking centres are equipped with highly trained village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product-related queries and enabling sale to end customers in rural areas under one roof.

CSC e-Governance Services India, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

Renault had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year to enhance its reach in rural India and move closer to customers in remote areas. The company’s leading product range and services are listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the rural areas, it added.