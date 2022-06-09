Reluctancy to discard old vehicles, India’s ambitious scrappage policy impacted

A recent survey from LocalCircles showed that automobile owners in India aren’t willing to discard their old vehicles based on age. The report comes out as a challenge to India’s ambitious Vehicle Scrappage Policy plan to recycle millions of old cars as a measure to curb rising air pollution.

The report found that 57% percent of the 10,543 respondents who own a vehicle would rather want their vehicle’s eligibility to be on the road to depend on kilometers on the odometer rather than age.

Moreover, just over a half of the respondents suggested that they’re planning to refrain from owning multiple vehicles as they believe the government’s cash-for-clunkers scheme has made it more expensive to retain old cars. The prices of auto fitness tests in India have been surging exponentially in recent times as owners are having to spend eight times more to renew their registration.

The survey has been conducted after the government’s ruling last year that mandated passenger vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years to undergo fitness tests to be eligible to be on roads.

It is crucial for the government to discard polluting old vehicles in their bid to eliminate tailpipe emissions and achieve their green mobility goals as the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has been lagging due to lack of charging infrastructure. The report comes out as a potential setback to India’s carbon neutrality ambitions as auto owners are reluctant to let go of their polluting vehicles.

State-owned vehicles, along with private vehicles and commercial vehicles CVs, had been approved for the vehicle scrappage policy last year, wherein 15 years after the initial registration, central and state government owned vehicles will be scrapped.