PMI’s new e-CV manufacturing plant in Pune to manufacture 2,500 units per year

PMI a leading manufacturer of electrical buses has laid the foundation stone for its largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

The 35-acre facility will come up in MIDC, Chakan, will employ over 1,500 personnel and will be able to produce 2,500 electric commercial vehicles per annum. The plant will be commission by August 2023 with commercial production slated to begin by October 2023.

At present, PMI operates a manufacturing facility in Delhi NCR with an annual production capacity of about 1,500 electric-buses. With this expansion in Pune, the annual manufacturing capacity is slated to reach 4,000 electric commercial vehicles.

Satish Kumar Jain, MD, PMI said, “We, as pioneers of providing zero-emission commercial vehicles, firmly believe that the commercial vehicles powered by clean energy will play a major role in sustainable mobility, and we want to actively contribute towards the future growth of this segment and achieve the sustainability target set out by government of India.”

The company says the strategic location of the facility in Pune will provide it access to the Nhava-Sheva port as well as the supply-chain ecosystem in Pune, along with logistical advantage to cater to the major markets in West/Central/Southern markets of the country namely – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh among others.

PMI has a collaboration/partnership with Foton, a global commercial mobility giant for technology and designing environment-friendly commercial mobility solutions in India.