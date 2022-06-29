Our capacities are starting to get quite heavily utilised – Sriram Viji, Brakes India

Volvo recently launched Green Castings for its engine components in line with its aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. These casted parts without a carbon footprint will find their way into Volvo buses and trucks.

The Green Castings manufactured by Brakes India uses scrap, alloys, and raw materials which are 100 per cent free of radioactive elements free. It involves recycling metallic scrap generated by other industries to manufacture a usable product. Brakes India will manufacture bearing caps and bearing housings for select Volvo engines.

This is made possible because of the OEMs partnership with Brakes India, which dates back over two decades.

Brakes India claims a significant investment has been made at its plant to make way for eco-friendly castings. Without revealing the actual investment, Sriram Viji, the MD of Brakes India told Express Mobility that the plant would use its know-how to deploy the same to other aspects as well.

He said, “Over time, I think we will look at deploying green castings across all our plants and to customers. This is something that we have done with the support of Volvo, which we have invested in.”

At present, Brakes India supplies components to various OEMs globally and domestically, including Daimler, Tata Motors, ZF, Continental, BorgWarner, and Hitachi amongst others, however from the specific plant located in Andhra Pradesh, close to Thirupathi, Brakes India supplies to ZF, Continental, MAN Trucks, and Volvo.

The plant supplies not only to commercial vehicles but also to the passenger vehicles, off-highway vehicles and tractors. Around 30 per cent of the plant in Andhra is dedicated to Volvo and its eco-friendly castings.

The castings for Volvo will help reduce 8,500-tonne of CO2, as per the Swedish company, and when taking into account that almost 29 per cent of a Volvo vehicle consists of iron castings and these will be utilised in vehicles globally, expansion is something on the cards. Given that Volvo has no intentions of killing the IC engine anytime soon, we were keen to know about Brakes India’s next steps.

Viji adds, “Our capacities are starting to get quite heavily utilised, we will look at further footprint expansion, which is in tune with the market requirements and our ability to cope with the market. There are also many investments we are making on the sustainability front as well as the quality front.”

He recalls the situation during the pandemic when all were asked to stay indoors. “Certain parts of our factories had to run because of agricultural demand and export demands that were deemed essential industry. We had to bounce back quickly because of the export demand.”

Viji said that a lot of people who returned home were unwilling to come back and the company had to hire a lot of new employees to keep up with the demand, which “is extremely challenging.”