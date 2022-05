As per a notification, Evey Trans was declared L1 bidder on May 7, 2022. With this the company will supply 2,100 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract Basis / OPEX model for a period of 12 years. Evey will procure the buses from Olectra Greentech over a period of 12 months. The latter will also be responsible for maintenance of these buses.

The order is valued at Rs 3,675 crore.