New Holland Agriculture opens training centre in Noida to enhance technical skills for stakeholders

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, has introduced a new training centre in Greater Noida, which it says will enhance the technical skills of its employees, dealer teams and customers. The facility offers technical and commercial training for tractors, harvesters, and balers. At present, it can train 75 individuals at a time, which will expand to 90 trainees in the coming months, for various training programmes.

The company says the centre is equipped with a virtual reality (VR) space to train operators, as opposed to more traditional in field training, which will provide a safe learning environment especially for new operators.

Narinder Mittal, MD, CNH Industrial – Agriculture Business, India and SAARC said, “We are confident that the new training centre will assist our customers, dealer partners, and employees to learn about new technologies. It is also a step towards personalising our interactions with our customers and better understanding their needs for future product developments.”

Michael Moore, APAC Commercial and Technical Training Manager, CNH Industrial said, “Upskilling and reskilling is the need of the hour and we are committed to guide our customers and our employees including our teams at dealerships through this initiative. The state-of-the-art facility will help operators across India as well as our employees to understand the new technologies in the industry.”

The facility offers three different training workshops for live assembly and disassembly on different tractor series. In addition, offering hands-on training to participants, it also has a crop solutions workshop to handle combine harvesters, square balers and rakes, which the company says makes it a unique facility. Four dedicated trainers for tractors operations and one for crop solution operations will conduct these workshops.