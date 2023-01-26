Netradyne’s CEO Avneesh Agrawal says will continue to evolve ADAS features to improve CV safety

India is amongst the world’s top countries when it comes to the number of road accidents and fatalities. In fact, according to the latest data of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), truck/lorry with 9,476 lives made up for the fifth most vulnerable users who lost their lives on Indian roads. Bengaluru-based Netradyne a leading solution provider to improve road safety is deploying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve the same. Avneesh Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, Netradyne shares his thoughts on the challenges in the industry, competing globally and future developments. Edited excerpt.

What are the challenges that you see in the industry?

Fleet operators come to us with challenges such as driver safety, high operational costs, fuel and cargo theft, and driver exoneration. Our solutions aim to address these issues positively and improve overall operational safety, compliance, and efficiency.

That being said, one of the main challenges that we face is drivers’ apprehension about using technology that is new and unfamiliar to them. As a solution provider, it is our endeavour to provide all needed support to our customers and to equip them sufficiently to help drivers understand how the solutions will impact them positively.

Each country has its own dynamics in respect of infrastructure, driving patterns, road signages, etc, and it is paramount for our technology to be agile enough and adaptive to country’s road dynamics. To date, our devices have covered close to 7 billion miles of driving data which is helping the technology get smarter, thereby enabling us to evolve our offerings rapidly for each market.

How do you plan to compete with global players?

Netradyne is the first commercial vehicle technology provider that combines the latest innovations to recognise positive driving behaviour and improve road safety. Having pioneered this space and establishing high standards with our technology, we are happy that other global players are following our lead.

Our continued focus on research and development (R&D) as well as on delivering world-class customer experience are the differentiating factors that are keeping us ahead in the market.

What are the future developments happening at Netradyne?

Driver•I provides similar level of capabilities that some of the autonomous vehicles use, and this revolutionary tech enables traditional vehicles with passive ADAS features, next-gen driver monitoring system, and advanced reporting capabilities. We continue to evolve our products based on the change in market situations and user feedback.

As we continue to increase our geographical reach, we are studying each market closely and evolving our solutions to ensure that it suits the infrastructural and social requirements of these regions. In 2023, we will introduce new products tailored to specific regional needs in the market.