Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled, 19,731 Units Affected

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will voluntarily recall the Eeco, manufactured between 19 July 2021 and 5 October 2021. In total, 19,731 units are affected.

The recall is to rectify wrongly marked rim sizes that Maruti Suzuki found during a routine inspection. The company says that this will not affect the performance or safety of the vehicle in any way.

The company statement said, “The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles.”

Maruti Suzuki says that customers will receive official communication from the company and meanwhile, customers can also check if their vehicle is affected on the company website, under the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section.

Vehicle owners can verify by keying in their vehicle’s chassis number, looking at the embossed on the vehicle ID plate, or at the registration certificate.