Mahindra to launch Oja tractor brand for India and global markets, codenamed K2 program to spawn 40 tractors

Mahindra Tractors, part of the Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the brand name ‘Oja’ for its new future-ready range of tractors from its most ambitious global tractor program – K2.

The brand name Oja is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Ojas’ which symbolises vitality, energy and strength. The all-new light-weight global tractor platform, focusing on both domestic and international markets including USA, Japan, and South-East Asia, and has been developed through close cooperation between the engineering teams of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra’s Auto & Farm sector.

The Mahindra OJA will spawn four tractor — subcompact, compact, small utility, and large utility — categories, covering 40 models across various multiple HP points.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Slated for launch later this year, the OJA is Mahindra’s future ready approach to tractorisation exemplified by numerous first best-in-class technologies for improved performance and productivity, through which we aim to transform farming and enrich farmers’ lives.”

The Mahindra OJA tractors will be manufactured exclusively at the company’s Zaheerabad tractor facility, which is one of South-Asia’s largest and Mahindra’s youngest tractor manufacturing plants. A vertically integrated tractor facility also rolls out its Yuvo and Jivo tractor range, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

At present, Mahindra says it is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana, having invested close to Rs 1,087 crore in Zaheerabad. The farm equipment sector employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 100,000 tractors per year on a two-shift basis.

The plant is technologically advanced, with the flexibility to roll-out over 330 different tractor variants ranging from 30hp to 100hp. It has adopted the TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) philosophy and culture since inception, with around 65 percent of Zaheerabad’s tractor production being exported globally.