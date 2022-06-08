Mahindra launches six new tractors under the Yuvo Tech+ series in Karnataka

Mahindra Tractors, part of Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector launched six new tractor models under the Yuvo Tech+ brand in Karnataka.

The six new models launched fall in the 37 – 50 HP (27.6 – 36.7 kW) power band and come with features such as 4-wheel drive, dual-clutch, SLIPTO, auxiliary valve and 2-speed PTO, which makes it suitable for more than 30 agri applications. Moreover, the tractors come with 12-forward and 3-reverse gears high, medium, and low functionality for the four-wheel-drive system, and a load-carrying capacity of 1,700kg.

The Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ is designed and developed at Mahindra’s Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai and is powered by Mahindra’s m-ZIP 3-cylinder and ELS 4-cylinder engines.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “With the farmer embracing newer technologies to drive speed and efficiency, the Yuvo Tech+, is the most advanced and versatile tractor offering in its segment and is developed to deliver a winning formula of productivity, comfort and savings for better earnings for the Indian farmer. With this launch, we are confident that these products from the Yuvo Tech+ series will further cement our leadership position in the tractor market.”