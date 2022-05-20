Mahindra launches ‘G75 Smart’ Motor Grader at EXCON 2022

Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE), part of the Mahindra Group has launched the new RoadMaster G75 Smart at EXCON 2022 in Bangalore.

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart Motor Grader has been designed and developed in India based on deep insights of the needs of smaller road contractors.

We aim to help small contractors break free from sub-optimal grading practices and to upgrade them to mechanisation and enable them to participate in nation-building.

The brand-new G75 Smart motor grader is a highly reliable machine with low owning and operating costs. Our existing RoadMaster range of motor graders has already captured over 20 percent market share, and we are confident that G75 Smart will further strengthen our position while transforming the construction of small roads in India, which constitute about 60 percent of the country’s roads.”

The RoadMaster G75 Smart offers road contractors the solution for spreading and grading applications for the rural, semi-rural and district roads, land development, internal housing and commercial roads. It enables small road contractors to participate in projects with grading needs for government programs such as Smart City, as well as PMGSY roads.

The company says it also provides small contractors with affordable mechanisation and an opportunity to deploy a registered motor grader in smaller projects. It is powered by a 74 hp Mahindra CRDi engine which is coupled with a 3 m (10 ft) wide blade and iMAXX telematics solution. This equipment is optimised to deliver zero compromise grading at an equipment cost marginally higher than a tractor grader but still fractional as compared to conventional motor graders.