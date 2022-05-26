Mahindra launches Bolero City Pik-Up in Maharashtra at Rs 7.97 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the new Bolero City Pik-Up, an addition to its existing Pik-Up range. The new Bolero City Pik-Up is priced at Rs 7.97 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Powered by 2523 cm3 m2Di four-cylinder diesel engine the Pik-Up generates 48.5 kW of power and best-in-class torque of 195 Nm, with a mileage of 17.2 km/l.

The company says the latest model boasts of a strong suspension, with the rear suspension strengthened to take any type of load in city driving conditions. The New City Pik-Up has a payload capacity of 1,500kg and a 2,640 mm cargo box. Large 215/75 R15 (38.1 cm) tyres provide better road grip. The cabin ergonomics have been further enhanced with a wider co-driver seat to provide improve driving experience.

As is the case with other models, Mahindra is offering a warranty of 3 years/100,000km.

Harish Lalchandani, VP- Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said, “Our deep focus on customer centricity and market insights has enabled us to develop products that are relevant and most suited for the versatile needs of our discerning customers. We are pleased to offer another addition to our hugely successful Bolero Pik-up range – the New Bolero City Pik-Up highly suited for intracity transportation. Our constant endeavour to engineer and deliver best-in-class products on performance, reliability, and profitability has resulted in continued market leadership for Mahindra in the Pick-Up segment for the last 22 years.”

The OEM says the New Bolero City Pik-Up’s durability and multiple customisation options make it best suited for business owners, vegetable vendors, goods transporters.