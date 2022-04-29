Mahindra continues to lead SCV segment for eighth year in a row

Mahindra today announced that it has sold 1,70,682 units of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) in FY22, as compared to 1,51,889 units in FY21. The company registered a growth of 12.37% and maintained its leadership with a 40.3% market share in the Small Commercial Vehicle (<3.5T GVW) segment.

The SCV segment forms the backbone of the transport and logistics sector, offering the crucial last-mile delivery of goods. The Mahindra SCV portfolio has a wide range of products from 0.7 ton to 1.7-ton payload offered in diesel, gasoline and CNG fuel options in select brands, that address the diverse needs of agri products, dairy, consumer goods, construction material, logistics, fisheries and cash vans to name a few.

Commenting on the performance of the SCV segment, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., stated, “Over the years, we have established trust with our customers and delivered prosperity by creating products which are ‘Tough’, highly ‘Reliable’ and most profitable with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).”

He added, “Our continued market leadership is a testimony of our value proposition, and I am confident that we will continue to exceed the expectations of the market and strengthen our position further.”

The Mahindra SCV range, which comprises the Jeeto, Supro, Bolero Pik-up and Bolero Maxi truck Plus is positioned at various price points basis payload, power, performance, and cargo size.

Mahindra has one of the widest sales and service support networks of over 4000 touchpoints that customers can access throughout the country.

Mahindra proactively engages with the community by offering multiple benefits including ten-lakh insurance coverage, education scholarships for children of customers on a merit basis, and health coverage besides running several awareness campaigns on safety and hygiene.