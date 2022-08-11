L&T dispatches Special Construction Equipment to BRO

L&T Construction Equipment Limited has dispatched the first batch of 25 special variant Wheel Loaders that are suitable for operation in high altitudes and extreme weather conditions to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

These machines (model L&T 9020) are fitted with ‘Cold Starting Kits’, enabling them to operate in sub-zero temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees. BRO will deploy them to strengthen road infrastructure in Northeast, North, and Northwest India.

Commenting on the development, S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said, “These machines, as part of our contribution to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, are designed and developed by our Product Development Centre at Coimbatore and have more than 90% indigenous content in line with Government’s vision to promote local manufacturing.”

BRO had invited bids as part of the Government of India’s efforts to build roads and bridges in border areas. LTCEL bagged the contract for supplying 70 L&T 9020 Wheel Loaders, its single largest order, against stiff competition from domestic and multinational companies.

Arvind K Garg, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Construction and Mining Machinery Business (L&T CMB), and Director, LTCEL said: “LTCEL has been involved in the supply of the indigenous machines for various strategic initiatives of the Indian Government. It has also supplied machines for varied applications required for UN peacekeeping mission, Public Sector Units (PSUs) and the BRO, apart from supplying them in large numbers to private contractors for building India’s infrastructure.”

BRO plays a pivotal role in constructing and maintaining operational road infrastructure in inhospitable, far-flung border areas, contributing to the region’s socio-economic development.