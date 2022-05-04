LocoNav’s fleet management solutions enabled logistics company Medallion Translinks to save INR 7.25 crores+ in one year

LocoNav, a ﬂeet software company today announced that it helped Medallion Translinks, an Indian logistics company save more than INR 7.25 crores in a year by deploying its ﬂeet management and video safety solutions for its ﬂeet of 170 vehicles.

Medallion Translinks provides transportation services to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and automotive companies. It went on to adopt LocoNav’s solutions to address challenges including pilferage of cargo and fuel, misuse of vehicles, and delay in delivery.

Pranjal Tulsiyan, Founder, Medallion Translinks, said, “Using LocoNav’s solutions, we have not only been able to reduce our costs signiﬁcantly but also improve our ﬂeet, driver, and cargo safety by using solutions such as e-locks and video dashcams. The solutions have enabled us to maintain a check on our drivers and prevent misuse of vehicles.”

Co-Founders – Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, “Digitalization in ﬂeet management is proven to drive positive impact on the bottom line and the overall ecosystem. The time is now for businesses to understand and implement ﬂeet tech for a lasting impact in the future as well.”

LocoNav’s solutions have helped Medallion Translinks to reduce its average running cost per km for each vehicle resulting in savings of INR 4 lacs per truck annually. Solutions including eﬃcient tracking, geofencing, and trip management resulted in doubling the growth in trips traveled per month.

Through the use of AI-powered video telematics leveraging dual-channel dashcams, the company has reduced its annual penalty cost by INR 45 lakhs (INR 53,000/vehicle). This business growth gave Medallion Translinks conﬁdence to invest in rapid business expansion and it has grown its ﬂeet size by an additional 130 vehicles, taking its total ﬂeet strength to 300 vehicles within a year of adopting LocoNav’s ﬂeet tech.