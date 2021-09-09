Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA’s on-road legal assistance

AITWA promises a seamless process and to provide 24*7 legal assistance to transporters in need. A customer can call on the helpline number (7669449669) and share the exact details of the incident.

AITWA (All India Transporters Welfare Association) has announced the launch of India’s first on-road legal assistance program called ‘Lawyer on-the-Spot’ (LotS). The pan-India program will be carried out in collaboration with Lawyered, a legal tech platform, to provide on-road legal support to commercial vehicles. It will provide 24×7 online legal help, immediate local legal representation and education on basic rights and procedures to commercial vehicle owners and drivers.

The second busiest in the world, India’s road network transports 980 million tonnes of cargo annually. Over 65 percent of the country’s cargo is transported by road. Furthermore, road transport is most susceptible to interferences i.e. forced stoppages by concerned authorities and external agents which lead to corruption and the industry loses over $20 million annually. The loss of productivity due to these stoppages is a big concern as it potentially increases trip cost by 40%.

AITWA states that to minimise the delay due to incidents like accidents, thefts and seizures of commercial vehicles by corrupt officials, it is launching the “Lawyer on-the-Spot” program which provides on-road legal help to commercial vehicles facing such issues.

The association promises a seamless process and to provide 24*7 legal assistance to transporters in need. A customer can call on the helpline number (7669449669) and share the exact details of the incident.

The helpline executives will then connect with local authorities on the location of the incident including Police, RTO, Taxation departments, etc and assist in resolving the matter instantly. Incidents that require on-the-spot support by a local lawyer, LotS will connect the customer to a nearby legal professional or lawyer. This service can be availed pan India.

