Kalyani Powertrain, Harbinger’s new JV ElectroForge to develop electrified drivetrains for trucking industry

Kalyani Powertrain (KPTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge and a leading global supplier of critical chassis and powertrain components has joined forces with Harbinger Motors (Harbinger), a company working on the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle industry, to form a new joint venture focussing on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

The new JV, named ElectroForge, will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best-in-class drivetrains developed for the Class 3 through 8 markets, delivering superior efficiency and cost competency.

The partnership will leverage the forward-thinking innovation of Harbinger’s experienced EV team and the vast manufacturing knowledge and scalability of Bharat Forge.

John Harris, CEO, Harbinger said, “This collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for commercial electric powertrains. Both companies bring class-leading manufacturing and intellectual capital that enables us to scale an industry solution that will blend efficiency with unmatched value.”

Beginning with operations at KPTL’s Pune, India facility, ElectroForge will leverage cutting edge technology to deliver high-power, low-mass drivetrains with a new architecture tailored specifically for the durability and performance requirements of commercial vehicles.

The JV will serve as the volume manufacturer of electric powertrains for Harbinger, leveraging KPTL’s global manufacturing experience in India, Europe, and North America.

Amit Kalyani, Deputy MD, Bharat Forge said, “For over 20 years, Bharat Forge has been one of the leading suppliers of safety critical components for chassis and engines to the global commercial vehicle markets. As this sector is electrified, we have joined hands with Harbinger in bringing world-class products to support customers globally in their electrification journey.”

“The JV accelerates our efforts and adds to the existing product portfolio in power electronics and lightweighting solutions for the EV space. This JV fully aligns with our organisational vision of being Planet-Positive and reducing our enterprise carbon footprint.”

Also read: Bharat Forge arm, Kalyani Powertrain unveils three-pronged e-mobility strategy