JK Tyre launches 3 new tyres for the off-road segment at Bauma CONEXPO 2023

JK Tyre, a leading tyre manufacturer has launched three new off-the-road tyres (OTR) at the Bauma CONEXPO 2023. The new offerings include 26.5-25 Loader Champ 28PR E4/L4 TL, 23X8.50-12 JET TRAX ULTIMA 6PR TL and 23X5.7-12 JET TRAX SUPER II 4PR TL.

The company says it is leading manufacturing for India’s largest tyre size – 40.00-57, 12-feet in diameter, weighing approximately 3,400kg. It caters to the diverse requirements of industrial and mining use, the company offers a comprehensive range of robust products.

Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries said, “JK Tyre has been at the helm of introducing several cutting-edge and technologically advanced products. Our strong position in the off-the-road tyre segment resonates with our commitment to innovation and to make products that maximise performance and durability even on the most challenging Indian terrains. We are sure the three new tyres are ‘category defining’ breakthrough products which will further strengthen our position in the OTR tyre market.”

The 26.5-25 Loader Champ 28PR E4/L4 TL is a premium heavy-duty product designed for wheel loaders and articulated dumpers having a high-depth tyre with a specially engineered tread pattern to offer great traction, mileage, and cut resistance under arduous mining operating conditions.

Two new tyre variants for skid steer loaders – 23X8.50-12 JET TRAX ULTIMA and 23X5.7-12 JET TRAX SUPER II are targeted for the international markets. They are designed for material handling equipment and other type of construction equipment for ‘Non-Highway services (NHS)’. The Silica-based tread compound in the tyres provide better resistance to wear and tear. The tyres also feature a robust wide wall and rim guard design that provides additional resistance to external damages and greater protection against wheel damage in the rim flange area.