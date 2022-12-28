JK Lakshmi deploys Blue Energy’s trucks, becomes first company in India to deploy LNG trucks for transportation

Pune-based Blue Energy Motors has supplied LNG trucks to JK Lakshmi Cement, one of India’s leading cement companies to deploy LNG trucks for long haul transportation of raw materials in the country.

The announcement comes three months after Blue Energy showcased the LNG trucks in the country.

In a flag-off ceremony, held at JK Lakshmi Cement’s Sirohi plant in Rajasthan, the first fleet of LNG trucks left for their clinker grinding unit at Surat.

L-R: Arun Shukla, President & Director JK Lakshmi Cement and Prakhar Saxena, CMO, Blue Energy Motors.

Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO, Blue Energy Motors said, ‘’Sustainability should not be a choice anymore, but a compulsory way of life. The infra industry is very closely connected to trucks, and such adoptions institute trust and in-still confidence that will eventually pave the way towards a carbon-neutral environment. Our trucks have been designed and conceptualised, keeping in mind the Indian conditions and climate requirements. It’s the best immediate solution to pollution caused by the heavy duty-vehicle sector.“

Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement said, “Our country is aiming to reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade, and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. We have taken multiple steps to reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions. Deploying LNG trucks of Blue Energy Motors is our first step towards sustainable transportation as LNG is an excellent green alternative for fossil fuel.”

Partnership with Iveco

The market entry of Blue Energy Motor’s LNG-fuelled trucks started with the introduction of BE5528 tractor as the first model. The trucks are said to have been designed to deliver best-in-class TCO with reliability and next-generation telematics system for safe and comfortable long-haul drives.

The BE5528 uses FPT Industrial multipoint stoichiometric combustion engine to ensure best-in-class fuel consumption and lower noise than diesel engines. With 280hp power and 1000Nm torque, it is one of the most powerful natural gas trucks on the Indian market.

The truck has the industry’s first 990-litre fuel tank which provides a range of up to 1,400km in a single fill. Given the long-range, issues pertaining to range anxiety are well taken care of and with the upcoming LNG dispensing network, sufficient coverage across key routes in the country will be available without the need of frequent refilling.

Blue Energy Motors has an installed capacity to produce 10,000 trucks per annum which can be augmented further as the ecosystem mature and demand ramps up. It launched the first manufacturing plant at Chakan, Pune in September this year. The facility was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.