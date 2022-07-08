Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to start research on hydrogen engines for CVs

Isuzu Motors (Isuzu), DENSO Corporation (DENSO), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Hino Motors (Hino), and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have announced the start of research and planning on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles to use Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) to achieve carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen engines are one of the options to achieve carbon neutrality among HEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs. Also, efforts toward achieving a hydrogen society are further accelerating, such as the increase in the number of partners in producing, transporting, and using hydrogen.

CO2 reduction in transportation and logistics by heavy-duty commercial vehicles is a social issue that needs to be addressed with partners who share a vision toward achieving a carbon-neutral society. The five companies believe that hydrogen engines are one solution to this issue, and will utilise the technologies and the know-how each company has gained to study the potential of hydrogen engines in heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Apart from the five companies above, other OEMs such as Bosch and Volvo are betting big on hydrogen-powered vehicles as well, and Bosch is already working on deploying hydrogen vehicles as a pilot project in India by 2025-26. Volvo, on the other hand, has said that their ICE vehicles will continue to exist and will be powered by other eco-friendly means like hydrogen.

Bosch has also invested EUR 500 million towards electrolyzer components that will use electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.