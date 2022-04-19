Hyva Appoints Pankaj Kapoor As Vice President And MD

Hyva, a provider of transport solutions for the commercial vehicle and environmental service industries, has appointed Pankaj Kapoor as Vice President and Managing Director of India.

Having held various senior business leadership positions at Tenneco Automotive India, Omax Autos, Motherson Sumi Systems, Federal-Mogul Powertrain, Uno Minda and more recently at AMR as CEO and Group Head Strategy, Pankaj brings with him an experience of more than 25 years in the business.

He has strong General Management credentials, both commercially (B2B & B2C) and in Operations, and a strong track record of business growth.

Pankaj is a Mechanical Engineer from Arya Bhatt Institute of Technology and holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from AIMA. He has also undergone an Advance Management ADP from The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Pankaj Kapoor as VP & Managing Director of Hyva in India, He has a wealth of business experience and we look forward to Pankaj’s leadership as we continue to expand our business in India. He is going to be an asset to Hyva India. We welcome him to the Hyva family and wish him all success” said Alex Tan, CEO, Hyva.

Commenting on his new assignment, Pankaj Kapoor, VP & MD – Hyva, India said, “I am excited to join and represent such an iconic brand, Hyva who Pioneered the tipping systems in India and blessed to have such a competent and capable team as I take on this new responsibility and look forward to taking the company to the next level both in terms of growth and success.”

He added, “Having considerable industry experience, I am confident that I will be able to develop Hyva India to the next level and shall reach even greater heights”.