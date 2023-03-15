Financial Express Commercial Vehicle Conclave 2023 focuses on growth drivers for CV industry

The commercial vehicle industry has been on a steady growth path and the sales in FY2023 have maintained a significantly steady double-digit growth. With sustained replacement demand coupled with the government’s infra push, the CV industry is set to close the fiscal with stellar numbers.

The Financial Express Commercial Vehicle Conclave 2023, to be held on March 17, at Novotel Pune, aims to discuss the growth drivers as well as the challenges with respect to the urgent need to adopt sustainable mobility goals.

The conclave will touch upon –

Energy Mix for the Future:- There is a growing concern for countries to explore alternate energy to fuel their needs. This is not only lowering carbon emissions but also ensuring energy security going forward. With the Indian automotive industry investing in an alternate energy mix, find out which powertrain will become the dominant fuel. Alok Verma, Head of Strategy & ESG, Ashok Leyland, Aniruddha Kulkarni, VP – CV Engineering, Tata Motors; V Ramanathan, VP – Head of OE Business, ZF Group (India) and Nitin Chamaria, CFO, Blue Energy Motors. will be debating the various facets of this primary aspect.

Make in India for the World:- India is gradually growing in stature as a key R&D hub and growing manufacturing destination. In addition, the push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and make-in-India are opening up new opportunities for the commercial vehicle sector. Dr. S.S. Thipse, Senior Deputy Director, ARAI, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green, Anil Baliga, President, Eka Mobility and Ramesh Palagiri, MD & CEO, Wirtgen India will be debating and evaluating the various contours of this topic.

Electrification & new technologies:- Electrification is no longer a buzzword and select segments of the CV world are amongst the earliest adopters. Abhinav Srivastava, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV); Manvi Jain, Director, PMI Electro; Devendra Chawla, CEO, Greencell Mobility and Uday Narang, Founder & CEO, Omega Seiki Mobility will come together to discuss how EVs apart from lower emission also help generate a lot of data and have the capability to incorporate a number of advanced technologies.

Replacement demand and CV sales among others:- With the advancement of new technologies and policies, the retail cost of CVs has grown significantly. Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA; Ashish Bhagra, COO, Mahindra MSTC Recycling; Bal Malkit Singh, Past President & Chairman Core Committee, AIMTC; Prasanna Patwardhan, President, BOCI and Kunal Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Kool-Ex will highlight the various aspects of TCO and end-of-life vehicles and how the sales and ownership dynamics tie in.

A special fireside chat with Farrokh Cooper, Chairman & MD, Cooper Corporation on evolving dynamics of the CV industry and a special address from Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra Government will add value to the audience perspective on commercial vehicle industry dynamics.

The event will bring Industry leaders to deep-dive and share their views, interact, and shed light on some of the challenges and upcoming trends in the global CV industry.

