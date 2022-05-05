EVET partners with companies in the Food Industry to deploy electric fleet for food delivery

EVET – the integrated electric mobility, charging and technology vertical of Magenta, has entered into a strategic partnerships with companies in the food industry – Elior India, SPRINK Kinematic FoodTech, Kadambass hospitality, and Foodieverse, to use EVET electric fleet for food delivery.

The partnership with these companies in the food industry, starting with Bengaluru, will be expanded to other cities in the coming months. The company currently operates last-mile deliveries for e-commerce delivery businesses.

The AI & IOT enabled EVET Fleet runs on EVET’s proprietary Fleet Management System that provides real-time data for track and trace, dedicated service support, and operational enablement.

“Deliveries on EVs will reduce the cost of running delivery trucks by up to 20 – 40%, benefiting our various partners with larger pay-outs. We have deployed around 100 EVET Vehicles for food delivery along with the prerequisite charging network and are seeking to enhance this to 600 EVET vehicles in upcoming months only in the food delivery segment.” stated Darryl Dias, Co-founder of Magenta.

David Edward Raj, Director – Operations & Innovation, Elior commented “Our company has taken an initiative for increasing EV vehicle usage in staggered manner to delivering the food to client location and reduced 1000 kgs of carbon emissions during 1st quarter of FY 2022.”

Furthermore, Abhishek Mandal, Co-Founder and COO, SPRINK, said “By partnering with EVET in December last year we were able to transition 70% of our vehicles to electric and we are on track to convert 100% in the next 3 months.”