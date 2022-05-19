Escorts Construction Equipment showcases hybrid pick-n-carry Crane and Mono Chassis Safe Crane at EXCON 2022

Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) has launched the NXT13DC CNG, which it claims is India’s first hybrid pick-n-carry Crane, with dual Fuel (Diesel and CNG) and RC2522, a mono chassis safe crane with 25-tonne lift capacity at EXCON 2022 in Bangalore.

The company says first in the series of green products the newly launched NXT13DC CNG Crane in the 13-tonne class is equipped with 49.5 HP BSIII engine compatible with CNG and a robust straight axle backend. It is developed with indigenous R&D and is aligned with Make in India initiative. The NXT13DC CNG Crane has a truck-like look and turning radius of 6.3m along with standard features. It is powered by a hybrid engine that offers a low operating cost, and rear deck utility for the movement of material and manpower from one site to another. It has 3 parts fully powered boom with a maximum height of 13m and 14×24 heavy-duty rear tyres that provides a long life. For safety, the crane is equipped with front outriggers for stability and safety during erection or high height work.

The newly launched RC2522 Mono Chassis Safe Crane with 25-tonne lift capacity is equipped with anti-toppling features that the company says provides enhanced safety on-site and innovative technology that makes it superior to conventional machines. The RC2522 crane is powered by 110 HP Kirloskar Engine with automatic transmission and a low turning radius of just 6.6m. Its ergonomically designed cabin offers the best comfort for 2 persons and the front-wheel-drive provides high traction in rough terrain. It can be used as a Telehandler with a maximum capacity of 8-tonne. It comes with a man-carrying basket and a foldable fly jib. The boom and chassis of this crane is made from high structural strength material for better endurance.

Escorts also showcased its product portfolio in material handling, soil compaction, and earth moving equipment across its Yellow Line and White Line series.

The Yellow Line series is designed for all standard applications and appeals to a wide customer base in the Indian market. The White Line series is targeted to address the higher performance demands of fleet owners and corporate customers.

The product line-up in cranes is comprised of newly introduced F15 Fighter equipped with 75 HP VECV engine, New added Pick & Carry Crane Hydra 18 in 18-ton class, another new introduction in Pick & Carry Safe segment F35 crane in 35T class.

In the Backhoe segment, the launch of the new Backhoe Loader JUNGLI HT with reliable turbocharged high Torque Diesel engine and the trusted XT 1610 that offers high performance, has bigger buckets, and best in class dig depth and dump height.

In Road Machinery, Escorts showcased Whiteline Series Soil Compactor 5090 in 11 T class and Mini Roller 5030, and the new launch of Motor Grader 585 in 10 Ton class.

Sanjeev Bajaj, CE – Escorts Construction Equipment said, “The ongoing push for infrastructure projects is expected to continue to increase the demand for stable, safer, advanced tech equipment and more productive solutions in construction and material handling equipment industry space. We are already into backhoe loaders, compactors, and cranes segments and are now expanding our range by adding motor grader to complement our compactor segment. We are also working towards making our products more digitalised.”