Eicher Trucks and Buses has launched the all-new Pro 2000 series of light duty trucks in the UAE and Middle East region.

The Eicher Pro 2000 series comes with next-gen features aimed at significantly improving profitability for owners through best-in-class fuel efficiency and superior uptime. The company says this new range of trucks has been thoroughly tested to deliver best-in-class performance for customers in the UAE. The modern Eicher Pro 2000 series delivers a power of up to 150HP and is designed to meet application-specific customer needs with variants of Eicher Pro 2055XP, Pro 2065XP, Pro 2075XP, Pro 2080XP, Pro 2095XP and Pro 2080XPT.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said, “In line with our vision of driving modernisation in the CV industry, we are delighted to launch our new range of Eicher Pro 2000 trucks. These trucks have been designed to deliver superior value proposition to customers in the region with host of smart technologies that enhance operating efficiency and focus on driver comfort and safety.”

With this introduction of Pro 2000 series, Eicher as a brand intends to play a role in the region’s development and would take care of the logistics and transportation needs of the market. This would further enhance the growing contribution of India and is in line with the ongoing effort of strengthening business relationships UAE.

SS Gill, Executive VP, International Business, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “With the introduction of Smart Performer Eicher Pro 2000 series of trucks, focus is on enhancing operating efficiency and driver productivity for both inter-city and intra-city distribution. These trucks are equipped with Smart features such as fuel coaching, MBooster+ and cruise control for enhancing fuel efficiency, and features like steering mounted controls, intelligent driver information system (IDIS) and touch-screen infotainment that enhance driver productivity. These comfortable, safe, and dependable trucks offer superior uptime with longer service intervals thus further increasing profitability for our customers.”