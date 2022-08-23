DICV opens new BharatBenz training centre in Odisha, plans 2 more by Dec

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck (Daimler Truck) has opened a new BharatBenz Regional Training Center (RTC) in Cuttack, Odisha.

The new RTC is a partnership between BharatBenz, Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) and PPS Motors. Located in the premises of ITI, Cuttack it will conduct technical training programs for the students of ITI, Cuttack as well as BharatBenz dealer sales and service technical staff in the Eastern region.

BharatBenz is setting up Regional Training Centers all over India to reskill and upskill its technical personnel. The RTC at ITI, Cuttack is the second, while the first one was set up in Chennai four years back. BharatBenz will be opening two more RTCs – one each in the North and the West with an objective to train maximum personnel on an annual basis.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, BharatBenz Marketing & Sales and Customer Service said, “The launch of BharatBenz Regional Training Center in Cuttack is a part of BharatBenz Academy’s bigger plan to have one Regional Training Center each in North, South, East and West of India to train, reskill and upskill students, our drivers and personnel in sales and aftersales service.“

“Two more Regional Training Centers for North and West are in the pipeline and will be operational by December 2022. With BharatBenz Academy being operational for last 4 years, we have trained about 28,000 technicians so far, in our Chennai RTC. With the new Regional Training Center in Cuttack, we will be training over 800 technicians and train over 2,000 technicians within a year, only in the East zone. Our aim is to train at least 10,000 technicians every year across our Regional Training Centers,” added Krishnamurthy.

The new facility is spread around 2,000 sqft and will be expanded quickly to 6,000 sqft. It is located inside the campus of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack. The RTC is equipped with over 500 equipment and tools, and 2 vehicles and 10 aggregates of trucks and buses for training programs. Trainers from the BharatBenz Dealer Network and ITI (Industrial Training Institute) instructors will be conducting a variety of training programs at this RTC.

The BharatBenz Academy trains BharatBenz truck drivers and dealership personnel in addition to providing technical support training over 275 national sales and service touchpoints.

The development of a Driver Training Simulator and Learning Management System are also in the pipeline. This the company says will enhance the digital learning experience and monitor performance down the level for further development. The Academy will soon roll out new programs – application, theme, customer-based which will guide and help end users in achieving better performance and results in the business. DICV will also offer knowledge and training material, training tools and equipment accessible to DTET trainers and students.

“By partnering with ITI Cuttack we would be sharing our resource and knowledge in training the ITI students as per the market skill requirement and ensure availability of skilled manpower in the market. Our dealership and network can consider these resources for expanding requirement where we may not require to spend another 6 months in developing them”, concluded Krishnamurthy.