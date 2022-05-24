Delhi High Court accepts case against Uber for discrimination against disabled person

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2019 after an appalling incident of discrimination against Arman Ali by an Uber cab driver, has been given August 23, 2022 as the date for the next hearing session by the Delhi High Court.

It was in 2019 the incident took place when Ali says he was discriminated against by Uber India due to his disability. He states that he booked a cab using the Uber App to reach the Chennai airport to board a flight to Bangalore, and the same had been confirmed verbally with the cab driver. However, the trip was cancelled by the driver after making Ali wait for 20 minutes, who then booked a second cab through the same app.

When the cab arrived, the driver refused to keep Ali’s wheelchair in the backseat for the ride’s duration, stating that it would damage his car seat, and cancelled the trip. This caused the petitioner to miss his flight and the subsequent meetings planned in Bangalore. Apart from the financial loss he incurred, the discrimination he faced owing to his disability is a serious violation of his fundamental rights as well as a punishable offence under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

A Suo-moto cognisance of the incidence was taken by the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, NCT of Delhi, under Section 80 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, asking Uber India to show cause as to why Ali faced discrimination. However, there was no response from Uber India, and neither did anyone appear on their behalf at the hearing scheduled on July 24, 2019.

The ride-sharing company was also directed by the Director, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, to look into the matter and take appropriate measures to sensitise their drivers to take care of commuters with disability. In addition, despite having expressed his humiliation, loss of dignity, and the unprofessionalism displayed by the cab drivers, soon after the incident, to the senior authorities at Uber India, Ali is yet to receive an apology or financial compensation.

“These acts of discrimination masked by pity towards individuals with disabilities are grained within a system designed to discriminate. And this isn’t the first incident of discrimination against disabled persons. The recent news detailing the unjust act of barring a teenager with a disability from boarding an IndiGo flight citing safety guidelines and later, on receiving flak, offering to purchase an electric vehicle is an example of how disabled persons are belittled. A similar incident happened in February 2022, when a 22-year-old young woman with a disability was denied entry to a pub in Gurugram in view of ‘safety reasons’ to prevent any harm to her or other customers. It is a complete violation of rights. Services and products should be overhauled and designed to be in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. Still, after more than 5 years of the act coming into existence, its implementation remains low-spirited. They need to be enforced to avoid such instances of discrimination,” said Ali.

In a written reply Uber India through its authorised representative to the Show Cause Notice . expressed its sincere regrets for the inconvenience caused to Ali. But in the same response, Uber India denied taking any responsibility for the actions of the driver. It further stated that Uber does not control the conduct of the drivers.

Ali states that for a dignified customer who is paying for the service being provided and the Uber driver cancelling the trip abruptly due to his disability, it is an act of denial of their business service and it violates the fundamental rights.