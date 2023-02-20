Dalmia Cement partners GreenLine Logistics to deploy LNG trucks for operations, aims to induct 300 units by March 2024

Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a leading cement manufacturer has deployed its first fleet of LNG trucks. It has tied up with GreenLine Logistics, which claims to be India’s first and only LNG-fuelled heavy trucking logistics company, as part of its plans to have a ‘green’ supply chain with an initial order of 35 trucks.

The first lot of trucks have been deployed from its Chandrapur Plant in Maharashtra, while 25 trucks will be deployed at its Tamil Nadu plant in April. The company says the introduction of LNG and EV trucks are part of its green logistics strategy for the decarbonisation of its transportation fleet which accounts for around 1.5 percent of total CO2 equivalent emissions.

Dalmia Cement plans to convert 10 percent of its existing fleet of 3,000 vehicles to the eco-friendlier LNG alternative transport by end of FY2024. The current consignment is also one of the biggest for LNG trucks signed with GreenLine Logistics in the cement sector.

The company is inducting two types of LNG trucks – trailer and bulker trucks, for the transportation of raw materials and bagged cement. These trucks will cover 50 – 600km range for inbound and outbound logistics. As per the company, GreenLine’s LNG trucks reduce CO2 emissions by around 28 percent, translating to an emission reduction of around 24 tonnes of CO2 per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks. Over the initial fleet of 35 LNG trucks, this adds up to a reduction of 840 tonnes of CO2 per year. In addition, these LNG trucks significantly reduce other dangerous emissions – SOx emissions by upto 100 percent, NOx emissions by upto 59 percent and Particulate Matter by upto 91 percent.

“Dalmia Cement has been following the business philosophy of clean and green is profitable and sustainable. Our overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670kg per tonne to 467kg per tonne – one of the lowest globally and we are focusing on realising our carbon-negative goal by 2040. We are delighted to partner with GreenLine Logistics for further reduction of our carbon footprint and GHG emissions under Scope 3 category,” said a Dalmia Cement spokesperson.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “We are proud to partner with Dalmia Cement in their emissions reduction journey by decarbonising their heavy trucking and will be investing Rs 250 crore to enable the transition of 10 percent of their fleet to LNG by March 2024. Reducing emissions from heavy trucking is crucial for corporates targeting net zero. GreenLine is enabling this through its fleet of LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks.”

Dalmia Cement is also the first triple joiner company of EP 100, EV 100, and RE 100 initiatives of the Climate Group. The company follows a three-pronged strategy to reduce emissions –