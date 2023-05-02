Daimler India CV brings virtual simulation tech to train drivers

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the introduction of ‘BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer’, a virtual simulation to train driver partners. The platform has been jointly developed by DICV and its technology partner.

This OEM says the simulator is one-of-a-kind in the Indian commercial vehicles industry and uses a combination of a computerised and digital experience for any BharatBenz driver who trains on it. The setup comprises of a multi-screen display positioned upfront in the driver’s line of sight. The training driver sits inside a real BharatBenz heavy-duty truck (HDT) cabin that is tethered to real-world dynamics that give the driver an immersive multi-sensory feel of any road or terrain the truck is being driven on. The terrain, weather conditions and other obstacles can be altered using a remotely controlled computer.

A driver gets his hands-on experience at the Simulated Driver Trainer at BharatBenz Regional Training Centre, Chennai.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We are looking into every possible aspect that will help us digitally transform, not just DICV and BharatBenz but also those who are contributing towards our endeavour to make our customers successful. Being an important part of our long-term digital transformation journey the state-of-the-art BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer is a new benchmark in the Indian commercial vehicles industry.”

Also Read Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sees record sales performance in 2022

The program will allow driver-partners to experience a variety of terrains and weather conditions by training on driving techniques that they will require to keep pace with India’s rapid road and infrastructure development. The BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer will enhance their driving skills, help them learn and adapt to modern features in BharatBenz trucks, better their logistical efficiency, drive safer than before and strengthen their driving capability for interstate, intra-city, hilly and mining terrain applications.

At present, the simulation is available in 5 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, with more languages to be added this year. The virtual training platform in its initial phase will cater to drivers of heavy-duty trucks (HDT).

Rajaram K, VP – Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We will be making our BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer program available across the country through our Regional Training Centres and authorised dealerships in a phased manner.”

In addition to the driving simulation, the set-up also provides users to access and get hands-on experience on features of the BharatBenz trucks.

The simulation is claimed to offer an almost real-world experience through 16 driving modules for practice, covering basic and advanced training combinations, along with e-learning modules as well. In addition to the 16, there are 11 BharatBenz-specific modules used for training the drivers on the features and driving techniques of BharatBenz Trucks.

The modules can generate reports to help track and improve driving performance. It creates a simulation for drivers to practice and learn on different applications and guides them towards effective driving habits for improved performance, cost saving and improving overall efficiency.