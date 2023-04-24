Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sees record sales performance in 2022

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck has reported its best-ever sales performance in 2022. The company says despite supply chain headwinds and adverse cost environment it sold 29,470 commercial vehicles (domestic and export), recording 37 percent growth in revenue and 25 percent in sales over 2021.

During the year, the company also crossed the production milestone of 200,000 vehicles (including domestic and exports) and 200,000 transmissions at its Oragadam manufacturing facility. The company recorded its best-ever annual vehicle exports with 11,000 units, best-ever annual part sales (over 245 million parts) and best-ever annual domestic vehicle sales in 2022.

Satyakam Arya – MD and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “CY2022 was one of our strongest performing years with 37 percent growth in revenue and 25 percent growth in sales. We crossed remarkable production milestones as well. We achieved this delightful business success, in just 10 years of our operations in India, having made significant investments in the market since the beginning and steered our way through the complexities the commercial vehicles industry had to tackle in last decade.”

Also Read Daimler Trucks to jump directly to hydrogen, electric vehicles from diesel

“Our strong financial and sales performance is in spite of the pandemic heavily affecting the commercial vehicle sales in last three years. We achieved this performance by consistently improving our cost and revenue position. In addition, we made significant investments in expanding our product portfolio and launched 10 new models of BharatBenz trucks to offer customers a comprehensive portfolio of tonnage options to select from. We are continuing to work diligently on transforming the way we will be doing business in India by investing on digitalisation, servitisation, sustainability, diversity and inclusion as the cornerstones of our strategy going forward. We have expanded our R&D operations, have a sharper focus on diversity, equity & inclusion, upskilling & reskilling our workforce, and many such initiatives to meet our vision in the mobility space for the near and medium term,” he added.

Earlier this year, BharatBenz unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of high-powered heavy-duty trucks, such as 3532CM mining tipper, 2832CM mining tipper, 5532 tip-trailer, options ranging from 6×4 and 10×4, especially for construction and mining utility. The company sells a wide range of tipper products starting from 6-wheeler 13T medium duty trucks to 22-wheeler 55T trucks (tip trailers). These trucks are used in extensive applications including surface construction, mining, irrigation/tunneling and intra-city distribution.

Mobility and innovation

In 2022, DICV had partnered with IIT Madras Research Park to identify solutions and incubate new ideas to help the company have a formidable presence in the mobility space. The CV maker says it is in the process of incubating more start-up companies in 2023 to take its transformational initiatives further.

At present, DICV manufactures four truck brands in its Oragadam facility, near Chennai – BharatBenz (domestic brand), Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Mitsubishi Fuso. The transmissions manufactured in India are also used in BharatBenz trucks and are exported to Europe. DICV has more than 300 BharatBenz sales and service across India and a strong supplier base of over 400 partners.