Daimler India Commercial Vehicles launches uptime assurance program

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck, has launched an uptime assurance program called ‘BharatBenz Rakshana’.

The Rakshana program commits to servicing and delivering BharatBenz trucks and buses within 48 hours. A standard feature in BharatBenz on-road haulage trucks, tippers, tractor trailers and buses. This is in additiom to the active powertrain warranty that comes at the time of sale and assures timely delivery of vehicles that report to authorised BharatBenz service stations.

Rajaram K, VP – BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service at DICV said, “We are also enhancing the efficiency of our technicians to reskill and upskill through BharatBenz Regional Training Centres. Our aim is to increase touchpoints and service bays by 13 percent and 17 percent by December 2023 to address our growing customer base across India.”

The Rakshana program covers scheduled services, running repairs or vehicle breakdown cases. Over 98 percent of the trucks and buses that check in to BharatBenz service centres are serviced and delivered to customers within 48 hours. However, in case the service delivery exceeds 48 hours, BharatBenz will compensate the customer as per the terms and conditions of the Rakshana program. The compensation for the delay in completion of the service will be a percentage of the cost incurred in the service.

At present, BharatBenz has over 300 touchpoints across India covering national highways on the Golden Quadrilateral North-South and East-West Corridors, with reach to customers on these highways within two hours. Its trucks are considered one of the safest in the segment on the back of crash-tested cabins in India which meet the highest safety standards as per European cab-crash regulations that are not introduced in India yet.