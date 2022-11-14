Cummins to supply hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle solutions to Tata Motors

Cummins Inc, a global power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems.

The MoU was signed in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., on November 14, 2022, at the Tata Sons Headquarters – Bombay House, in Mumbai. Senior officials and dignitaries from Cummins India and Tata Motors were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman Tata Motors said, “The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next-generation, hydrogen propulsion systems. We are excited to indigenise the cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future ready commercial vehicles, accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country, and to contribute towards India’s ‘net zero’ carbon emission goals.”

Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc said, “Climate change is the existential crisis of our time, and this collaboration between Cummins and Tata Motors accelerates our ability to address it. Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world. We strongly believe that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India’s Green Hydrogen Mission.”

Hydrogen engines

The Cummins B6.7H hydrogen engine with up to 290 hp (216 kW) output and 1200 Nm peak torque is an all-new engine platform featuring cutting-edge technology to enhance power density, reduce friction losses and improve thermal efficiency. As a result, performance is transparent and compatible with the same transmissions, drivelines, and cooling packages. The B6.7H hydrogen engine is being derived from Cummins fuel-agnostic platform offering the benefit of a common-base architecture and low-to-zero carbon fuel capability.

Cummins zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine. Designed to meet the duty-cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, the fuel cell technology is available in 135 kW single- and 270-kW dual modules. The systems have strong operating cycle efficiency and durability for a lower total cost of ownership.

The company’s battery portfolio includes both Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery packs, each of which targets a different duty cycle and use case.

Destination Zero is Cummins’ strategy to go further and faster to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts of its products and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Cummins is pursuing a dual-path approach, meaning the company is reducing emissions from internal combustion engines while simultaneously investing in new, zero-emissions products. The company spends approximately $1 billion (Rs 8,112 crore) annually on research and development of future technologies.