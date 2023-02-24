CJ Darcl Logistics to delpoy Netradyne’s advanced safety solutions for its fleet

Bengaluru-based Netradyne, a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety has partnered CJ Darcl Logistics, one of the largest logistics providers in India, to provide advanced fleet safety solutions.

The partnership will see Netradyne provide CJ Darcl’s fleet of 1,000 vehicles with AI-enabled embedded safety technology, helping the company improve fleet operation performance, driver behaviour, and reduce thefts.

Using Netradyne’s Driver i, CJ Darcl Logistics is said to benefit from enhancing of its fleet management and further build upon cost-effective services and set new safety standards. The Driver i system helps the company achieve its goals of improving driving behaviour through automated driver coaching. It also supports in expediting driver exonerations as well as in handling insurance claims.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior VP – International Business, Netradyne said, “We are thrilled to partner with CJ Darcl Logistics, and we will deliver our industry-leading AI-based safety technology solutions to its fleets. The partnership paves the way for us to showcase our technology’s flexibility to cater to our customers’ diverse needs.”

A joint venture between DARCL Logistics and CJ Group from South Korea, the company serves more than 2,000 varied customers through its 174 offices across India. The company says it has stayed ahead of the curve when it appears to adoption of technological advancements and safety. To enhance road safety, it is integrating technology and safety measures by installing AI devices on its trucks. These devices control visibility and speed, which in turn improves the overall safety

and security of the road.

Nikhil Agarwal, President, CJ Carcl Logistis said, “Our vision is to train and to make the drivers follow the best road practices to avoid accidents. CJ Darcl aims to accomplish zero accidents and to understand and address the areas of concern while driving. Partnering with Netradyne’s Driver i with smart safety dash cams will help to control the driver’s distracted sight. We have also conducted certain trials. Hence, it is helping in maintaining the Driver’s scorecard with other promising results.”