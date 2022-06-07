CASE India opens skill development centre in Pithampur, MP

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, on Tuesday, inaugurated a skill development centre in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. This new facility will contribute to the Central Government’s Skill India Mission by providing training on Loader Backhoe operation. The company aims to train 240 people each year.

The new facility is spread across 1200 square feet and has two classrooms to provide theory and counselling classes. CASE is accepting applicants aged between 18 and 35 who have cleared class 8 and above. The applicant should also hold a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license. The company will provide accommodation and training for free.

Once past the training program, the professionals can be hired by CNH dealers or clients and even by other backhoe dealers or operators. The program has already onboarded 30 trainees and will begin its first batch soon.

Puneet Vidyathi, Head- Marketing and Business Development – CASE Construction India and SAARC, said, “CASE India is committed to empowering youth in the rural community through this initiative and providing vocational opportunities to the trainees. Through the Loader Backhoe Skill Development programme, we will help the trainees to find employment in the ecosystem through CASE dealer partners, vendors and suppliers or other possible opportunities in the industry within the district or state.”

He added, “We look forward to making a difference in the life of young individuals in the construction equipment and related industry, and hope to positively impact many families.”