CASE India launches new equipment at CII EXCON 2022

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial showcased its new product range at the 11th edition of the International Construction Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair – CII EXCON 2021. The company launched new equipment starting with the 770 NXe 49.5hp Loader Backhoe, together with the 770 EX Plus, 851 FX CP variant, 1107EX Soil Vibratory Compactor, CX220C LC-HD Excavator, and 845C Motor Grader.

On the occasion Fabrizio Cepollina, VP, CNH Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific AME and APAC said, “We are excited to be part of the biggest CE exhibition in South Asia, celebrating our 180 years of serving construction industries around the world and making a strong statement about future development with our new product launches. At CASE India, it has been our passion to deliver the best quality for our customers in India as well as international customers. Our recently launched state-of-the-art Indian Technology Centre will significantly contribute towards developing smart, sustainable and technologically advanced equipment for India and export markets.”

Satendra Tiwari, Plant Head – CASE Construction Equipment said, “We are aligned with the government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Made in India’ campaigns and have worked extensively in increasing our focus on localising our product range. Today, CASE India engineers develop, and manufacture products for India and 30 other countries. Most of the equipment manufactured at our modern and technologically advanced manufacturing facility in Pithampur is 75 percent indigenous with locally sourced parts for fast pace large scale manufacturing. Our World Class Manufacturing plant produces a full range of world-class Construction Equipment that will also include the newly launched machines, for a variety of markets.”

Alok Jha, Director – Sales & Marketing, India & SAARC – CASE Construction Equipment said, “We are elated to participate in the EXCON trade fair, which is taking place after a long period of global turmoil. Going forward we are optimistic that the Construction Industry in India is entering a sustained demand phase. We are taking this momentum introducing next-generation machines to our range of products that are designed, developed, and manufactured in India. We are confident that CASE with new and existing products have a solid potential to be a trusted supplier of construction equipment to the world.”

CASE India displayed 10 models at the exhibition from its existing range of equipment, including a 952 EX and 450 DX Vibratory Compactors, and a 2050M Dozer.