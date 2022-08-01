CASE Construction Equipment inducts Sunil Puri as MD for India and SAARC Operations

CASE Construction Equipment India, a brand of CNH Industrial has appointed Sunil Puri as its new MD for India. He will be responsible for spearheading the operations and expand the brand presence in the region.

The company says Puri has worked in various roles in the construction equipment industry and brings in wealth of knowledge and market understanding as a part of his three decades long career. He has led teams in his multiple roles at some of the well-known brands including Ingersoll Rand (I), Elgi Equipment, Revathi Equipment and Sandvik. He joins CASE India from Bridgestone India.

Fabrizio Cepollina, VP, Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific, CNH Industrial said “With 180 years of expertise, CASE is a renowned and reliable brand that offers full range of construction equipment globally. Our aim is to offer innovative quality products and strong aftersales support to ensure best customer experience around the world. It’s my pleasure to welcome Sunil to the India team and I’m confident that he will contribute to further CASE brand development and business growth in the region”.

Sunil Puri said, “It’s a privilege to be a part of CASE Construction Equipment, a global heavyweight in the construction equipment Industry. I look forward to partnering with new colleagues at CASE India and work towards multiplying the business growth, strengthen brand reach and expanding footprint to cater to customers across the length and breadth of the country.”

Puri holds a B. Tech from Birla Institute of Technology, MESRA, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

At present, CASE offers a full range of construction equipment in the country and is a leader in vibratory compactor segment. The company produces made-in-India products from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for domestic as well as over 75 export markets.