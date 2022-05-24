Canada’s Greenpower partners Jupiter Group to introduce e-LCV in India

Canada-headquartered GreenPower Motor Company, a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles has inked a joint venture (JV) through its wholly-owned subsidiary EA Green-Power with the Jupiter Wagon Group (Jupiter Group) to bring select GreenPower all-electric vehicles to the Indian market.

Jupiter manufacturers railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components, and castings in India and counts the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Shipping, Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher Motors, Bharat Benz, and Avia Motors amongst its leading customers.

Brendan Riley, president, GreenPower said, “GreenPower has joined forces with Jupiter Wagon Group to bring GreenPower’s EV Star CC to the Indian market. We are excited to work with Jupiter to conform (homologate) a right-hand-drive version of the vehicle that is already proven and popular in North America. Both GreenPower and Jupiter believe that this zero-emission, battery-electric platform is exactly what is needed for India to both provide a clean air solution and a cost-effective way to move people and goods. This collaboration leverages the proven EV prowess of GreenPower and the manufacturing and distribution strength of JWL.”

The EV Star Cab and Chassis Right Hand Drive (EV Star CC RHD) is a purpose-built multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle with a standard battery pack of 62.5 kWh with a payload of 4,095 kilograms and a range of 150km or an optional battery pack of 118 kWh providing a payload of 3,675 kilograms and a range of 250km.

The EV Star Cab and Chassis can be deployed for a variety of mid and last-mile delivery needs.

Priyankar Balekai, VP – Global Trucks, Greenpower said, “We’ve recently opened our office in Hyderabad and are excited to be working with Jupiter to demonstrate the EV Star CC RHD to the Indian market, which is an untapped market for medium and heavy-duty all-electric vehicles.”