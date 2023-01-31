BharatBenz launches new mining tipper and tip trailer trucks at Bauma CONEXPO 2023

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck has strengthened its product offering for the construction and mining sector with the launch of BharatBenz 3532CM mining tipper, 2832CM mining tipper and 5532 Tip Trailer.

The company is showcasing its entire truck model range at Bauma CONEXPO India 2023. The new model range comes with a more powerful 320 HP BS-VI diesel powertrain, providing high wheel-end torque required to negotiate tough, gradient mining roads. It comes with industry-leading body capacities, benefiting customers in the mining sector. Also on display at the exhibition was the new BharatBenz 48T rigid tipper and 28T RMC.

At present, BharatBenz offers a range of tipper products starting from 6-wheeler 13T medium duty trucks to 22-wheeler 55T trucks (tip trailers). These products are targeted for applications including surface construction, mining, irrigation/tunneling and intra-city distribution. Its new generation products are transforming the RMC (ready mix cement) application with engine-driven PTO solutions suiting every concreting requirement.

Rajaram K, VP – BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service said, “BharatBenz has proven its dominance in the heavy-duty truck segments, especially in the construction and mining sector. In mining, BharatBenz has the best-in-class fuel efficiency, and best uptime of over 90 percent for first five years of operation with highly durable powertrain and aggregates. We have enabled our customers to complete more than 145 mining projects on or ahead of schedule and have 60 sites being actively monitored through our dealer partners.”

“We are proud of the fact that the highest-running BharatBenz mining truck has covered more than 37,000 hours and is still going strong. This segment is likely to account for approximately 35 percent of the overall heavy-duty segment and we are certain that our new BharatBenz tipper truck will be a game-changer for the mining industry.”

The OEM says it also has the 4828RT truck in its portfolio which offers best-in-class fuel efficiency, increased productivity, easy manoeuvrability and ‘BharatBenz comfort’. DICV says it has brought in several innovations in the 4828RT with intel-lift, single chamber headlamp with daytime running lights and parabolic bogie suspension with bolsters in the rear. The 4828RT model can be used for surface construction like blue metal, coal, fly ash, sand and other construction materials.

Pradeep T, VP – Product Engineering, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “BharatBenz vehicles will now feature segment-leading innovations in our new range such as intel-lift, hill holder, parabolic bogie suspension with bolsters in the rear and more. Safety is a key parameter in our design philosophy and the new products meet the latest HDT cabin crash norms including roll-over protection.”

BharatBenz is also introducing ‘Simulated Driving Trainer (SDT)’ which would be a ‘one stop’ facility having Truck Simulator on Cab with realistic simulated driving experience, which is equipped with software interfaces on Driver Training Management and e-learning modules. SDT will create a simulation for drivers to practice mining & construction applications and evaluate their skills. It is designed to guide them towards effective driving habits for improved performance, saving cost and improve overall efficiency.