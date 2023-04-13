Ashok Leyland’s e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles called Re-AL

Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in the country has launched its e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles christened ‘Re-AL’.

The marketplace will enable customers to exchange their used vehicles and upgrade to Ashok Leyland trucks and buses. By leveraging this digital platform, the company hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used vehicle ecosystem.

The e-marketplace will offer customers with a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice, such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, in a few simple clicks, sellers can list their vehicles for liquidation.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions. This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle.”

Sanjeev Kumar, President – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The used vehicle business is a key focus area for us as it enables our customers to liquidate their vehicles with better resale value. We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses by bringing a level of ease, transparency into the process and thereby building trust.”