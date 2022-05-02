Ashok Leyland’s domestic sales grows 41% in April 2022

Ashok Leyland has registered 41% growth in domestic sales in April 2022, having sold 11197 units compared to April last year, when the commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 7961 units.

Of the 11197 units sold in April, M&HCV sales accounted for 7073 units, while LCV sales stood at 4124 units. Both segments witnessed a growth of 78% and 4% respectively last month.

Exports also witnessed a growth of 42% for Ashoke Leyland, after the vehicle manufacturer was able to ship 7688 units of M&HCVs and 4159 units of LCVs